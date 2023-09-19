ICRC calls for ensuring protection of civilians in Karabakh

PARIS, September 19. /TASS/. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has called on all parties to the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh to ensure protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure.

"The ICRC calls on all military authorities to take the necessary measures to ensure civilian life and civilian infrastructure is respected and protected at all times, in line with their obligations under international humanitarian law," the ICRC said in a press statement on Tuesday.

"We are ready to respond to any increased humanitarian needs of the population and to continue our ongoing work across the region," it quoted its regional director for Europe and Central Asia, Ariane Bauer, as saying.

On September 19, tensions flared up again in Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku announced it was launching what it described as "local anti-terrorist measures" and demanded the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the region. Yerevan, in turn, said there were no Armenian forces in Karabakh, calling what was happening "an act of large-scale aggression." Residents of the Armenian capital took to the streets to protest outside the Armenian government building, blaming the country’s leadership and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for the situation.