Armenian reserve officers’ associations demand that PM Pashinyan accept CSTO’s aid

YEREVAN, September 11. /TASS/. Three Armenian public associations, "The Shield of the Homeland," "Reserve Officers" and "National Security Service Reserve Officers," issued a demand for Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to approve the aid package, proposed by the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and to deploy CSTO peacekeeping contingents along the border with Azerbaijan.

"Considering the mortal threats standing before Armenia and Artsakh [the unrecognized republic of Nagorno-Karabakh - TASS], the high probability of new wide-scale military operations or war, we once again demand that Nikol Pashinyan immediately signs the aid package, proposed to Armenia by the CSTO, and reacts positively to the CSTO’s proposal on deployment of peacekeeping forces along the entire contact line between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and prepares to the two previously rejected CSTO military exercises in Armenia," the statement reads.

The officer community also called on people "that previously occupied high political or military offices in the Republic of Armenia, reserve generals and officers of security agencies" to "display a hard public position in order to make the CSTO aid a direct reality."

"We call on the current leaders, generals and officers of security agencies to display their will and to prevent, within their authority, a development of events, extremely dangerous for Armenia, which will lead to new territorial and human losses, to war," the statement says.

Previously, Russia’s representatives have stated repeatedly that the CSTO is ready to send a mission to the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, but Armenian authorities rejected this offer, pointing that the "organization did not condemn Azerbaijan’s military aggression against Armenia."