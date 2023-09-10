Nigerien rebels accuse France of staging military intervention

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The rebel forces in Niger have accused France of deploying a military force in the vicinity of the Nigerien border with the goal of subsequent military intervention, the rebels said on national TV on Sunday.

"France continues to deploy its forces in several countries of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) as part of preparations for an act of aggression against Niger, which it has been preparing in cooperation with this organization," AFP quoted the rebel government as saying in a statement.

According to the report, French forces are being deployed in Ivory Coast, Senegal, Benin and other ECOWAS members.

In late July, a group of military officers from Niger's presidential guard mutinied and ousted President Mohamed Bazoum. The National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, led by the guard’s commander, Abdourahmane Tchiani, was formed to govern the country. The leaders of the ECOWAS countries imposed harsh sanctions on Niger and demanded that the rebels release Bazoum, threatening to use force.