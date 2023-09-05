EU expected to put squeeze on Africa at G20 given Russian, Chinese leaders' absence

NEW YORK, September 5. /TASS/. High-ranking EU officials intend to take advantage of the absence of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in New Delhi to try to exert influence over a number of African guest invitees, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

According to them, European officials plan to hold a series of sideline meetings with their African colleagues because, "the 27-nation bloc aims to show that it is serious about redefining its partnership with Africa, despite the troubled legacy of colonialism." The following officials are expected to take part at such meetings: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The African side will reportedly be represented by the leaders of South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and the Comoros.

The sources say that the EU seeks to guarantee the African Union full G20 membership, not just permanent guest invitee status. The sides will also discuss the Ukrainian conflict and its consequences for global food security, as well as reforming global financial architecture, improving conditions for private investment, carrying out infrastructure projects on the African continent, and the situation in the Sahel region.

The G20 summit will take place in New Delhi on September 9-10 in a face-to-face format. All member states, as well as nine other countries (Bangladesh, Egypt, Spain, Mauritius, Nigeria, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Singapore) are expected to participate. Russia will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while the Chinese delegation will be headed by State Council Premier Li Qiang.