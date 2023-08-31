Contact group on Ukraine to meet in Ramstein format on September 19

BERLIN, August 31. /TASS/. A fifth meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format will be held on September 19 in Germany, the DPA news agency reported.

According to the agency, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin invited members of the group to convene at the US air base in Ramstein in Germany’s Rhineland-Palatinate. As previously, non-NATO members have been invited as well.

The first meeting on military aid to the Kiev regime was held at the air base last April. The most recent meeting was held on July 18 in an online format.