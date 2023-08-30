Senior military officials in Gabon seize power, suspend all institutions

PRETORIA, August 30. /TASS/. Senior Gabon military officials have declared that they had seized power in the country, dissolved all state bodies and created the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions, according to a local Gabon 24 TV channel.

"Today, we, the defense and security forces gathered in the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions, have decided, on behalf of the Gabonese people, to defend peace by putting an end to the current regime," they announced. "To this end, the general elections held on August 26, 2023, as well as their provisional results, are canceled. The borders are closed until further notice and all the institutions are dissolved."

In turn, Reuters reported gunfire in the country’s capital, Libreville.

The statement of the military came hours after the election commission officially declared Ali Bongo Ondimba the winner of the August 26 presidential election, with 64.27% of voters casting ballots in his favor. He was re-elected for a third term.

The president's whereabouts are unknown. No official announcement has been made by the authorities.