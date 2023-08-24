Economic sanctions against Russia not achieving desired result — German foreign minister

BERLIN, August 24. /TASS/. The economic sanctions imposed by Germany and other Western countries over the Ukrainian conflict are not having the desired result on Russia, Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said.

"As a matter of fact, the economic sanctions [against Russia] should have had an economic effect. However, this is not the case," she was quoted as saying by the DPA agency. The Ukrainian conflict cannot be ended using such "rational solutions, rational measures that are taken among civilized governments," Baerbock believes.

Uwe Schulz, a German politician for the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, said on August 10 that the anti-Russia sanctions have not only failed to achieve their goals, but have also led to Germany’s deindustrialization. As evidence he mentioned certain figures according to which "Russia squeezed Germany out from the fifth spot in the rating of the world’s leading economies in 2022."

According to the rating released by the World Bank in early August, Russia became the fifth economy in the world in terms of GDP at purchasing power parity as of the end of last year. Russia managed to overtake Germany, France, Italy, Canada and the UK in this indicator.