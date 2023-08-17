Ukraine may lose all of its territory if it continues military activities — Lukashenko

MINSK, August 17. /TASS/. Ukraine may lose all of its territory if it continues military activities, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with Ukrainian journalist Diana Panchenko, posted on her YouTube channel.

According to him, Kiev needs "to move towards peace." "The first step that needs to be taken is establishing peace," Lukashenko noted.

"While fighting for these territories, you will lose those," he said, first pointing to Russia’s new regions on a map of Ukraine and a part of Russia, and then gesturing towards an area stretching from western to eastern Ukraine.

Lukashenko added that Ukraine could continue to fight for the territories it considered its own but "another method needs to be chosen."

He believes that the Ukrainian people need to realize where they stand and who they are in order to figure out where to move next. Ukraine needs "to restore order" based on justice in order to resist oligarchs, build a strong economy and create an army that "would not fight for oligarchs or some individuals, but will protect the people," the Belarusian leader added.

Lukashenko also expressed confidence that Ukraine was capable of walking that path. "There is a lot to do and it’s time to start working," he noted. "The first step is to put an end to the war," the Belarusian president stressed.