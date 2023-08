ANKARA, August 14. /TASS/. One person was reported to be killed following an explosion at a vessel near the Tuzla municipality in the Sea of Marmara, the administration of Istanbul’s province reported in a statement on Monday.

"As a result of a reported explosion that occurred in a waste storage compartment of the vessel near Tuzla, one worker was killed and another one sustained injuries," the statement reads.

An investigation has been launched into the accident.