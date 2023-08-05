Participants in Jeddah talks agree to set up working groups for Zelensky’s ‘peace plan’

DUBAI, August 5. /TASS/. Participants in the talks on Ukraine held in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah have decided to establish working groups in order to discuss the ‘peace plan’ put forward by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, the Italian newspaper Corriere della sera said, citing European sources.

According to the daily, some participants in the meeting believe "that respect for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty should lie at the heart of any peace agreement, as well as the supremacy of the UN Charter."

"The timeframe of the summit meeting of the heads of state has not been fixed yet, but it is likely to take place by the end of the year," European sources said.

On August 5-6, the negotiations looking for peace solutions to the Ukraine conflict are held in Jeddah. The meeting is attended by representatives of more than 30 countries, including Brazil, the United Kingdom, India, China, the United States, Turkey, South Africa, as well as EU members. Russia was not invited.

On Friday, the Saudi Press Agency reported that the countries participating in the talks will mainly be represented by their national security advisers. According to the statement published by the news agency, the Saudi government hopes that the planned talks will help find peaceful solutions to the conflict.