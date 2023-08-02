US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 14 times in past day

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s fighter jets and drones violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area 14 times during the past day, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Wednesday.

"The number of violations of Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, is growing. Thus, during the day, 14 such violations by one pair of the coalition’s F-16 and five pairs of F-35 fighter jets, as well as by two MQ-1C multi-role unmanned aerial vehicles were reported," he said.

According to Kulit, the coalition’s aircraft continue creating dangerous situations in the sky over Syria, violating deconfliction protocols. "Thirteen violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the coalition drones were reported in Syria in the past 24 hours," he said.