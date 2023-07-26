Niger’s military say President Bazoum removed from power, borders closed — Reuters

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. The military of the republic of Niger announced that the country’s president Mohamed Bazoum has been removed from power and the country’s borders have ben closed, Reuters reported referring to a statement made by the military on national television.

The country's borders are closed and a nationwide curfew declared, the agency quoted the military as saying.

On July 26, a group of Presidential Guard servicemen blocked the presidential palace in Niamey, holding the president and his family hostage. The rebels are also holding the Minister of the Interior.