Industrial facility damaged by blasts in Ukraine's Nikolayev — Ukrainian command

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. An industrial facility was damaged in Nikolayev where explosions sounded overnight resulting in a fire, Ukraine’s operational command South reported.

"An industrial facility, a fire broke out," its statement said on Facebook (banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been deemed extremist in Russia - TASS).

The command also reported that a number of port infrastructure facilities in Odessa were damaged.

A series of blasts occurred overnight in Odessa. Explosions in Nikolayev and Kharkov were also reported. Nikolayev Mayor Alexander Senkevich noted that a "rather serious fire" broke out at one of the facilities in the city without providing any other details.