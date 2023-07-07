Turkey to continue to support Ukraine — Erdogan

ISTANBUL, July 8. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday said that Ankara will continue to support Kiev in the context of the situation in Ukraine.

"We demonstrated our solidarity with Ukraine from the very start of the conflict by providing concrete assistance in many areas: political, economic and security ones. But we were also the country that made the most intensive efforts to end the war through negotiations based on international law," he said in televised comments following talks with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Istanbul. "We will continue our efforts for a settlement. Despite what happened, the friendship between Turkey and Ukraine has been strengthened in every way. I want these talks to be useful for our countries, for our region and for the international community.".