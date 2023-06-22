Number of victims of house explosion in central Paris rises to 50

PARIS, June 22. /TASS/. The Paris prosecutor's office informed the press that 50 people were injured in an explosion in the city center, six of whom are in critical condition, the BFM TV channel reported on Thursday.

"Six of the 50 people injured in the explosion are in critical condition," according to a statement by a representative of the prosecutor's office quoted by the TV channel.

The prosecutor's office explained that the latest data factors in "both those seriously injured and those who suffered psychological trauma" as a result of the incident.

Earlier, French Health Minister Francois Bron said that, "two people are in a life-threatening condition."

According to the TV channel, first responders have not yet succeeded in finding another victim who may be stuck under the rubble of the destroyed house. Earlier, two were reported missing, one of whom was later found in the hospital.

The explosion occurred around 4:55 p.m. on Wednesday in an old four-story building on Rue Saint-Jacques, in the Latin Quarter section of the French capital, which housed the Paris American Academy fashion and design school. The building completely collapsed. Hundreds of firefighters and ambulance crews were mobilized to respond to the emergency. The gas supply was cut off in the block. Among the causes of the incident, the Paris prosecutor's office cited safety violations and "the carelessness of individuals.".