Titan submersible to run out of oxygen by 2:08 p.m. Moscow time — US Coast Guard

NEW YORK, June 22. /TASS/. The oxygen reserve on the Titan submersible that disappeared in the Atlantic Ocean will run out by 2:08 p.m. Moscow time, NBC reported, citing a US Coast Guard spokesperson.

As it was previously reported, the vessel, which went missing near the wreck of the Titanic, is capable of supplying air to passengers for 96 hours. "The Coast Guard projects that the oxygen supply on the Titan will run out at 7:08 a.m. ET (2:08 p.m. Moscow time - TASS) Thursday," NBC quoted the spokesperson as saying. The broadcaster also quoted experts as saying that the passengers of the Titan may "conserve oxygen" by "reducing metabolic effort and perhaps lying very still."

According to NBC, the search and rescue area in the Atlantic Ocean is growing exponentially and is already more than twice the size of the state of Connecticut, which is more than 14,300 square kilometers. The search is being conducted at depths of up to 4 kilometers.

The broadcaster reported that the main efforts are now concentrated in the area where the sonar equipment previously recorded "underwater noises". At the same time, NBC quoted the US Coast Guard as saying that the efforts had so far "yielded negative results."

On June 19, 2023, OceanGate Expeditions reported that it had lost contact with the submersible that was to take tourists to the site of the Titanic's sinking. According to the Northeast Division of the US Coast Guard, there were five people on board the submersible, and communication with them was lost about 1 hour and 45 minutes after the dive on Sunday. The Titan is capable of supplying air to those on board for up to 96 hours.

According to Sky News, the following individuals are on board the Titan: Stockton Rush, founder and CEO of OceanGate Expeditions; Paul-Henri Nargeolet, a French diver; Hamish Harding, a British billionaire who owns the company Action Aviation; Shahzada Dawood, 48, a Pakistani businessman who resides in the UK; and Suleman Dawood, 19, his son.