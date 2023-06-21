Explosions heard in Ukraine’s Sumy, Cherkassy regions

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Explosions were heard in Ukraine’s Sumy and Cherkassy regions in the early hours of Wednesday, the Zerkalo Nedeli news portal reported.

No details are known. Local authorities have not yet commented on the situation.

As of 3:00 a.m. Moscow time, an air raid warning has been declared in the regions of Vinnitsa, Kirovograd, Poltava, Sumy and Cherkasy. Civil defense sirens have also been turned on in the Kiev Region that surrounds the Ukrainian capital, but not in the city itself.