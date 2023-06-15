Industrial facilities damaged by explosions in Ukraine’s Dnepropetrovsk Region

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Industrial facilities have been damaged in Ukraine’s Dnepropetrovsk Region following nighttime explosions, the Ukrainian Army’s General Staff said on Thursday.

"Industrial facilities [were hit] in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," it wrote on its Facebook account (Facebook is banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

According to the head of the region’s administration, Sergey Lysak, two industrial enterprises were damaged in Krivoy Rog. Fires broke out at both facilities.

Air raid warnings were issued in 12 Ukrainian regions during the night. At least three explosions were reported from Kharkov and five series of blasts rocked Odessa. Explosions were also reported in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, including in the city of Krivoy Rog.