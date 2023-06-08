US prosecutors notify ex-President Trump about criminal probe in his regard — daily

WASHINGTON, June 8. /TASS/. American federal prosecutors have notified former US President Donald Trump that a criminal investigation was launched against him, US daily Politico announced on Thursday citing its sources.

According to the daily, a letter was sent to the ex-president notifying Trump that he "is the target of a criminal investigation."

Early this week, Trump’s lawyers met with representatives of the US Department of Justice, which exercises the powers of the country’s Prosecutor General’s Office.

Politico reported referring to its unnamed source: "That notification is the clearest signal yet that Special Counsel Jack Smith is on the verge of a charging decision in his probe of the former president."

On August 8, 2022, FBI agents searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Florida home. A total of 11 sets of classified documents were seized, the Wall Street Journal reported at that time. According to a warrant, which was released to the public later, the search was related to an investigation into the potential mishandling of classified documents.