Zelensky meets with Pope Francis’ envoy on Ukrainian settlement

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky met with Pope Francis’ special envoy - President of the Italian Episcopal Conference Matteo Zuppi - the Ukrainian leader announced on his Telegram channel, publishing a video of the meeting.

"I’ve met with Pope Francis’ special representative, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi. We discussed the situation in Ukraine and the humanitarian cooperation within the framework of implementation of Ukraine’s ‘peace formula’," Zelensky said.

During the meeting, the Ukrainian President emphasized that a ceasefire and freezing of the conflict will not lead to restoration of peace, Zelensky’s office said on its website.

According to a TASS source in Vatican, Zuppi will depart to Moscow after his visit to Kiev within Vatican’s "peace mission." His schedule has not been officially announced.

Pope Francis announced Vatican’s "peace mission" in late April on his way from Budapest. He refrained from telling any details, adding that the mission is not public yet. Initially, the pontiff stated his readiness to personally visit Kiev, but only under condition of visiting Moscow.

Zelensky was received by Pope Francis on May 13. He reportedly presented his peace plan. However, he said in a televised interview later that Kiev did not need mediators but a "fair peace" on the basis of his plan.

Addressing the Group of Twenty summit in November, 2022, Zelensky said that Kiev had a "plan to achieve peace" consisting of ten points. Among them are nuclear, food and energy security, and an "all-for-all" exchange of "detainees," as well as the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity. He stressed that Kiev insisted on international security guarantees and had drafted a relevant document. He also said that Ukraine wanted an international mechanism to be established to get Russia to pay for the losses it has incurred as a result of hostilities.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed that Moscow has never refused to negotiate but dialogue on the situation around Ukraine was only possible if Russia’s legitimate interests and concerns were taken into account.