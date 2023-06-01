BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting kicks off in South Africa

CAPE TOWN, June 1. /TASS/. The meeting of the top diplomats of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, Indian, China and South Africa) kicked off in western Cape Town on Thursday.

"The current meeting aims to lay the basis for the new phase of BRICS’ development, to strengthen the alliance’s position as one of the most powerful forces in the system of international relations," a South African diplomat told TASS, "The sides are expected to make a number of important decisions concerning the further development of BRICS." The diplomat also did not rule out that the sides will consider the concept of BRICS expansion and criteria for admission of new members.

The BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting is chaired by South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor. Top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov arrived in South Africa to take part in the meeting.

The ‘Friends of BRICS’ or ‘BRICS Plus’ meeting will take place on June 2. Top diplomats of BRICS countries and other 15 countries of the Global South, including those countries seeking to join the organization, will take part in it. Brazil, Russia, India and China founded BRICS in 2006. South Africa joined the organization in 2011, thus turning it into BRICS.