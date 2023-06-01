Zelensky arrives at European Political Community summit in Moldova

CHISINAU, June 1. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky arrived on Thursday at the European Political Community summit in Moldova, according to Moldovan TV live broadcast.

The state news agency Moldpres reported that the Ukrainian leader was the first head of state to arrive at the Mimi Castle in Bulboaca, not far away from Chisinau, where the high-level summit will take place.

Zelensky confirmed his participation in the summit in a Telegram post. "Working in Moldova today. Taking part in the European Political Community summit," he said, adding that there would be "many bilateral meetings." According to him, the sides will discuss "a coalition of fighters, a coalition of Patriots, the EU, NATO, [Zelensky’s] peace formula."

Zelensky arrived in Odessa on Wednesday evening. The distance between the Ukrainian town and the Moldovan capital is 195 kilometers.

The European Political Community was created by the European Union on the initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron. This platform is intended for political coordination of European countries across the continent and a closer dialogue with partners outside the EU, including Kiev and Chisinau.