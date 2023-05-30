Erdogan doubles down on commitment to send grain to poorest countries

ANKARA, May 30. /TASS/. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that the agreements made with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to send food through the grain corridor to the poorest countries remain pertinent.

"During our last talks with Mr. Putin, he confirmed our agreements that the grain that goes through the Black Sea grain corridor will be processed into flour and delivered to the poorest countries in Africa," he said during a speech in Ankara, which was broadcast by local TV channels.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative, which was signed on July 22, 2022 by representatives of Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN, involves the export of Ukrainian grain, food and fertilizer across the Black Sea from three ports, including Odessa. The Joint Coordinating Center in Istanbul is responsible for coordinating the movement of ships. Putin previously noted that the West exports most of the Ukrainian grain to their own states, and not to needy countries in Africa.