Algerian president expected to make state visit to Russia in mid-June — source

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune may pay a state visit to Russia in the middle of June, an informed source told TASS on Thursday.

"The state visit [of the Algerian president] is being prepared. The [timeframe] pertains to mid-June," the source said.

According to TASS, it is possible that the Algerian leader will participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia’s showcase annual macroeconomic and business conference, which will take place on June 14-17.

Tebboune said in March 2023 that he was planning to visit Russia at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin.