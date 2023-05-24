China’s foreign minister says more voices speak globally in favor of ceasefire in Ukraine

BEIJING, May 24. /TASS/. The number of voices speaking in favor of a ceasefire in Ukraine in growing steadily all over the world, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said at a meeting with his Dutch counterpart on Tuesday.

"At present, more and more peaceful and rational voices, speaking in favor of a ceasefire and an end to hostilities [in Ukraine] can be heard," the Chinese Foreign Ministry quoted Qin Gang as saying.

In his words, the parties to the conflict should facilitate the creation of favorable conditions for a peace process.

Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs Wopke Hoekstra visited China on May 23-24. During his visit, the diplomat discussed bilateral economic ties and relations between China and the European Union.

Meanwhile, China's Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui continues his European tour to discuss prospects for Ukrainian conflict settlement. He has already travelled to Kiev and Warsaw and is also expected to visit Berlin, Paris, Brussels and Moscow in the coming days.