Russia able to conduct its special military op for a long time — German intelligence chief

BERLIN, May 23. /TASS/. Russia is capable of continuing its military operation in Ukraine ‘for a long time’, President of the German Federal Intelligence Service (BND) Bruno Kahl said.

"Russia, as before, remains capable of leading <...> [its special military operation] for a long time," the DPA news agency quoted the intelligence chief as saying.

Kahl also noted that the intelligence service does not see that the conflict has somehow shaken the authority of the Russian state.

When asked whether the BND was aware that a military operation would certainly begin, he said: "Fourteen days before the start <...> [of the conflict] we recorded phenomena that could hardly be interpreted in any other way.".