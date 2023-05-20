Biden stops short of apologizing for US nuclear bombing in Peace Memorial guest book

HIROSHIMA /Japan/, May 20. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden, who earlier visited the the Hiroshima Peace Memorial, did not apologize for his country’s atomic bombings of Japan in a message that he wrote in the museum’s guest book, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

"May the stories of this Museum remind us all of our obligations to build a future of peace," Biden wrote. "Together let us continue to make progress toward the day when we can finally and forever rid the world of nuclear weapons."

Japan, which holds the rotating G7 presidency this year, is hosting the group's summit in Hiroshima on May 19-21. On August 6, 1945, this Japanese city was devastated by US atomic bombing.