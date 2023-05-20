Biden supports efforts to train Ukrainian fighter jet pilots — White House

HIROSHIMA /Japan/, May 20. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden supports the multilateral effort to train Ukrainian pilots to use F-16 planes and other fighter jets in combat, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Saturday.

"Just yesterday, <…> President Biden informed his G7 counterparts that the United States will support a joint effort to train Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation fighter aircraft, including F-16s. Over the past few months, we and our allies and partners have really focused on providing Ukraine with the systems, weapons and training that it needs to be able to conduct effective offensive operations this spring and summer," he told reporters in the Japanese city of Hiroshima, where the G7 summit is being held.