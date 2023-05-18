Taliban representatives to Kazan forum not on UN sanctions list — Presidential envoy

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. The representatives of the Taliban [outlawed in Russia] delegation that take part in the ‘Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum’ event, are not on the UN Security Council sanctions list, says Zamir Kabul, Special Presidential Envoy on Afghanistan.

"We have economic cooperation with authorities in Kabul; the invited guest - including Minister of Trade [Nooriddin Azizi] and the Minister of Culture [Khairullah Khairkhwa] - are not on the UN Security Council sanctions list. Therefore, they are free in their movement," he said.

Meanwhile, the diplomat noted that the Taliban’s participation in the forum "absolutely does not mean" its recognition from Moscow.