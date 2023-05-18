Industrial facility damaged in Odessa, officials report

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. An industrial facility was damaged in Odessa on Wednesday evening, officials in the South Ukrainian city reported on Thursday, citing information from Ukraine’s Operational Command South.

"Industrial infrastructure was hit," the Odessa administration said in a statement on its Telegram channel. Two images used in the report show a hangar-like facility with its outer walls damaged.

On Wednesday evening, Ukraine’s Strana publication reported that at least five powerful explosions were heard in Odessa, with air raid sirens ringing out in the city.