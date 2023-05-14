Erdogan’s support drops below 50% after counting ballots from 91.1% of boxes

ANKARA, May 14. /TASS/. Turkish incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s support at Sunday’s presidential polls has dropped below 50%, the Anadolu news agency said citing data from the Supreme Election Council after processing 91.1% of ballot boxes.

Thus, Erdogan has 49.98% of votes, while his main rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu of the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) is scoring 44.23% of votes.

Sinan Ogan of the right-wing Ancestral Alliance has 5.32%

In order to win, a candidate must secure at least 50% plus one vote. Otherwise, a runoff election will follow on May 28.p.