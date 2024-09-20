Turkey sees participation in BRICS in terms of economic opportunities — foreign minister

ANKARA, September 20. /TASS/. Turkey assesses its participation in BRICS in terms of opportunities for economic cooperation, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said in his speech at the Turkish Center for Strategic Studies SETA.

"[Turkey's entry into BRICS] is a process. It is work in progress, as they say. Because processes are taking place within BRICS itself. The association itself is currently searching for an identity, options for institutionalization. Highly qualified discussions are ongoing on this matter. We assess BRICS in terms of economic opportunities, how much it can be developed, what point it will reach," Fidan said.

He added that in recent years, BRICS has been influenced by various geopolitical processes. "The war between Russia and Ukraine has an incredible effect, there is the factor of competition between the US and China and, in general, the sharp growth of China's global influence. These factors may carry the risk that BRICS, initially formed as an economic association, will become political," the minister noted.

Fidan pointed out that in the context of Turkey's intentions to join BRICS, it is necessary to stop thinking in terms of the Cold War, in terms of pro-Westernism or Orientalism.

"If you enter one association, you leave another. These are historically formed concepts from the Cold War. The political language of that period. Concepts, like the world, are updated. Politics can use certain concepts, but they need to coincide with reality. We pursue the interests of our country and its people. We communicate and conduct high-quality discussions. There is BRICS, there is ASEAN, other associations," Fidan said.

He noted that Turkey has broad economic interests in the Turkic region and the EU. There are options to expand cooperation with the US, Canada, and China.

"We are trying to implement this in a way that gives priority to our own trade and national interests and at the same time complies with international rules and values. But, of course, we are not naive in this matter. We see international polarization, contradictions and competition," the minister noted.