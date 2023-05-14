Zelensky calls for lifting restrictions on weapons supplies to Ukraine

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, whois on a visit to Germany, has called for lifting all restrictions on weapons supplies to Kiev.

"The Ukrainian head of state noted the necessity of lifting restrictions and red lines on supplies of all types of weapons to Ukraine," the presidential press service said on Sunday after his talks with German government officials. According to the press service, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Vice Chancellor and Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, Finance Minister Christian Lindner, and Interior Minister Nancy Faeser took part in the meeting.

Earlier, Zelensky told a joint news conference with Scholz that he planned to discuss supplies of fighter jets Kiev has been asking from its Western partners. He said that it was his goal to establish the so-called aviation coalition of countries, which would be ready to supply warplanes to Ukraine.

On February 24, Putin launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to a request for help from the heads of the Donbass republics. He stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, but aimed to demilitarize and denazify the country. After that, the West imposed sweeping sanctions against Russia and beefed up arms supplies to the Kiev regime worth tens of billions of dollars. The Russian side has repeatedly warned that arms supplies only protract the conflict.