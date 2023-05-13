Turkey's opposition won't trade relations with Russia if it wins elections — expert

ANKARA, May 13. /TASS/. Turkey's relations with Russia will not change if the opposition comes into power, because Ankara does not have such diverse trade relations with any other Western country, political scientist and economist, former Turkish trade representative in Russia Aydin Sezer told TASS.

"The fact that Turkey is a member of the Western alliance does not affect its relations with Russia. This is a completely different matter. During the Cold War, we had very strong and deep relations with the Soviet Union, and our relations continued in this direction after the establishment of the Russian Federation. As a result, Russia is not an alternative to the West in Turkish foreign policy. Russia is a strategically important country for Turkey, as well as the country with which we are most economically interdependent," he said.

The expert is convinced that major changes in relations between Ankara and Moscow are technically impossible. "In terms of economy, there is simply no alternative to these relations. Thus, Turkey and Russia depend on each other. And it is impossible to change that," he explained.

Turkish presidential elections are scheduled for May 14. The main candidates for Turkey's highest office are incumbent President Tayyip Erdogan and opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu. To win in the first round, a candidate must receive 50% of the votes cast plus one. Otherwise, the second round will be held on May 28. Analysts do not rule out holding two rounds of elections in Turkey.

Earlier, Kilicdaroglu said that if he wins the elections, he will not cut ties with Russia. He emphasized Turkey's close economic ties with Russia and stated that he would maintain a delicate balance in foreign policy in relations with Moscow.