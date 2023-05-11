UN wants to see end to conflict in Ukraine, UN spokesman says about UK missiles in Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS, May 11. /TASS/. The UN wants the conflict in Ukraine to end in line with international law, Stephane Dujarric, a spokesman for the UN secretary general, said on Thursday.

He made the comment when asked about UK’s delivery of long-range Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine.

"What we want to see is an end to this conflict in line with international law and relevant resolutions," Dujarric said.

Earlier on Thursday, UK's Defense Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed that London is donating long-range Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine, which have a range of about 250 km. He did not say whether the new weapons are already in Ukraine, but according to CNN and several other news outlets, Kiev has already received these missiles.