Nicaragua condemns drone attack on Kremlin

BUENOS AIRES, May 5. /TASS/. Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo condemned the recent drone attack on the Moscow Kremlin in a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We <…> condemn yesterday’s abhorrent attack on the Kremlin premises," the El 19 Digital news portal quoted the letter as saying. "Those responsible for it are well known.

"We also condemn all types of terrorism and fascism, the evil which is being revived now and threatens great and free nations, such as yours," Ortega and Murillo said.

In the early hours on Wednesday, Ukraine sent two drones to attempt a strike on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s residence in the Kremlin, according to the presidential press service. Russian military and security personnel promptly disabled them. Putin was unharmed and is carrying on with his work as usual. The Kremlin regards the incident as a premeditated terrorist attack and an assassination attempt on the head of state. Russia reserves the right to retaliate how and when it sees fit.