Cuba condemns drone attack targeting Kremlin — president

HAVANA, May 5. /TASS/. Cuban President Miguel D·az-Canel condemned the recent drone attack targeting the Kremlin.

"I’m expressing our rejection of the attack on the Kremlin, in which drones were used. Cuba reaffirms its position to condemn all acts, methods and practices of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," he said on Twitter.

In the early hours on Wednesday, Ukraine sent two drones to attempt a strike on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s residence in the Kremlin, according to the presidential press service. Russian military and security personnel promptly disabled them. Putin was unharmed and is carrying on with his work as usual. The Kremlin regards the incident as a premeditated terrorist attack and an assassination attempt on the head of state. Russia reserves the right to retaliate how and when it sees fit.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said statements by Ukrainian and US officials that they weren’t involved in the drone attack on the Kremlin were laughable. Moscow knows that Kiev chooses the means and targets for its strikes exactly as it’s told by Washington, he said.