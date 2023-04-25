Russia urges Israel, Palestine to cease terrorist attacks — Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, April 25. /TASS/. Russia urges the Israelis and Palestinians to stop any and all acts of aggression against each other, including terrorist attacks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a session of the UN Security Council on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian issue.

"We are urging the Israelis and Palestinians to stop all unilateral actions that threaten the possibility of implementing the two-state solution, including terrorist and other armed attacks, instigating aggression, the disproportionate use of force by either side, illegitimate actions due to the issue of settlements and, of course, the attempts to change Jerusalem’s status quo," he noted.

According to the top Russian diplomat, Russia would like Palestinian movements to "rise above party ambitions" and unify on the political platform of the Palestine Liberation Organization. "This will help [this platform] improve the socio-economic situation, strengthen administrative institutes and be ready for dialogue with Israel already on behalf of all Palestinian people," he noted.

The foreign minister stressed that Egypt, Jordan, Algeria and other partners are working towards restoring Palestinian unity. "We are also making efforts in this direction and will continue to do so," he added.

Lavrov also noted the special role of Saudi Arabia as the author of the Arab Peace Initiative, of Jordan in safeguarding Jerusalem’s holy sites and of the League of Arab States and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. "Undoubtedly, we attach special importance to the need to do everything to continue the effective work of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East," he added.