Russia records 5,093 daily COVID cases, 35 deaths — crisis center

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 5,093 over the past day to 22,820,815, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday.

A day earlier, 5,458 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 1,339 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, almost 3.5 times more from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 71 regions, while in five regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in nine regions. A day earlier, 382 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 569 over the past day versus 593 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,502,484, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 612 over the past day versus 563 a day earlier, reaching 1,936,670.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 7,397 over the past day, reaching 22,214,413, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

A day earlier some 4,917 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 35 over the past day, reaching 398,142, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

A day earlier 34 COVID-19 deaths were registered.