Hungary imposes temporary ban on grain supplies from Ukraine — minister

BUDAPEST, April 16. /TASS/. The government of Hungary resolved to impose a temporary ban on imports of grain from Ukraine, the country’s Agriculture Minister Istvan Nagy said in a written statement late on Saturday.

In his words, the government decided to "temporarily prohibit imports of grain, oil-bearing crops and some other agricultural products from Ukraine." The move was due to the fact that the European Union has failed to come up with serious measures to address the problem of extremely cheap Ukrainian grain that flooded European markets.

Nagy said the ban will be in place until June 30, 2023.

Poland announced a similar move on Saturday.