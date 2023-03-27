Israeli PM tells coalition leader he will suspend judicial overhaul — radio

TEL AVIV, March 27. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the leader of the governing coalition in parliament on Monday that he planned to suspend the controversial judicial reforms, Israel’s Kan radio reported, saying that Netanyahu announced this following a meeting with the leaders of factions in the cabinet.

According to the radio outlet, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who is also the leader of Religious Zionism, a coalition party, previously said that he would not oppose halting the judicial overhaul. Meanwhile, Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel’s National Security Minister and Jewish Power leader, threatened on Monday to topple the coalition unless the judicial reforms are suspended.

The Israeli premier’s official announcement was set for 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, but that has so far been postponed.

The Knesset’s (parliament) law committee approved for the second and third readings on Monday a draft law on reforming the procedure for judicial appointments, a bill that is key for overhauling the country’s judicial system. A Likud party member told Kan earlier that an announcement to suspend the judicial reform could be made only after this stage.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has called on the government to immediately put the brakes on the judicial reforms as he pointed to the political and social unrest in the country amid protests against the overhaul as well as clashes between protesters and the police.