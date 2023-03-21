Chinese leader says his country has ‘unbiased stance’ on Ukrainian crisis

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. With regard to the crisis in Ukraine, China is guided by principles of the UN Charter and takes the unbiased attitude, Chinese President Xi Jinping told reporters after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

"I would like to emphasize that, with regard to the Ukrainian reconciliation, we adhere to the principles of the UN Charter and hold an objective and unbiased stance," he said.

In his words, China "actively promotes reconciliation and resumption of talks" and favors "peace and dialogue."

In February, the Chinese Foreign Ministry published a 12-point document clarifying Beijing’s position on finding a political solution to the Ukrainian issue. The document particularly calls for a ceasefire, respect for the legitimate security interests of all countries, a solution to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, prisoner exchanges between Moscow and Kiev and the rejection of unilateral sanctions not authorized by the UN Security Council.

The document pointed out that the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries must be "effectively upheld". China also called for abandoning the Cold War mentality, opposing bloc confrontation, and taking into account the reasonable security interests and concerns of all countries. It is also stressed that the security of one country cannot be ensured at the expense of the security of other countries.