Russia, China concerned over US increased activities in missile weapons area — statement

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing are concerned with the United States’ increased activities in the area of missile weapons and call on it to stop undermining international security, according to the joint statement signed by Russian and Chinese Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, after their talks in Moscow on Tuesday.

"Russia and China express concern over the United States’ increased activities toward creating a global missile defense system and deploying its elements in various parts of the world," the statement reads.

Moscow and Beijing "call on the United States to stop undermining international and regional security, as well as global strategic stability in the interests of ensuring its unilateral military superiority," it says.