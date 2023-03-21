China, Russia to facilitate liberalization of trade, investment — Xi Jinping

BEIJING, March 21. /TASS/. China and Russia should facilitate liberalization and easing of bilateral trade and investment together, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Moscow on Tuesday.

"The sides should encourage concurrent development of trade and economic cooperation both in terms of quantity and quality, facilitate liberalization of trade and investment, support security and stability of chains of production and supplies," he was quoted as saying by China’s Central Television.

The Chinese leader is paying a state visit to Russia on March 20-22.