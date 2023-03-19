EU pledges investment to Serbia, Kosovo as reward for normalization of ties — statement

BRUSSELS, March 19. /TASS/. The European Union vowed to gather a donor conference if Belgrade and Pristina timely implement all provisions of the agreement on normalizing relations, the EU External Action Service said in a statement on Sunday after 12-hour EU-mediated talks between Belgrade and Pristina in North Macedonia.

During their meeting, the sides approved a document, headlined ‘Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue: Implementation Annex to the Agreement on the Path to Normalization of Relations between Kosovo and Serbia.’

According to the document, released by the European Union’s External Action Service early on Sunday, "the EU will organize a donor conference within 150 days to set up an investment and financial aid package for Kosovo and Serbia. No disbursement will happen before the EU determines that all provisions of the Agreement have been fully implemented."

The document also emphasizes that all provisions of the agreement "will be implemented independently of each other" and both sides "agree not to block implementation of any of the Articles."

The document gives no exact timeframes for the implementation, saying only that Kosovo "launches immediately" negotiations within the EU-facilitated dialogue on establishing specific arrangements and guarantees to ensure an appropriate level of self-management for the Serbian community in Kosovo. The agreement on establishing the Community of Serbian Municipalities was reached back in 2013.

During the February 27 talks in Brussels, mediated by Borrell, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti approved the ‘Agreement on the Path to Normalization between Kosovo and Serbia’, which stipulates mutual passport recognition, Serbia’s refusal to represent Kosovo on the international level, the exchange of diplomatic missions, as well as the parties' legal obligations to work towards a comprehensive normalization of relations.

They did not signed the document, however, and postponed discussions on the sequence of its implementation until March 18.

Serbia’s Autonomous Province of Kosovo and Metohija unilaterally proclaimed independence in February 2008, which was recognized by the United Nations Court of Justice in 2010. However, more than 60 countries, including Russia, China, India, and five European Union member states, are strongly against recognizing Kosovo’s independence. Nevertheless, Kosovo has been seeking to join international organizations.