Serbia’s EU aspirations depend on implementation of agreements with Kosovo – president

BELGRADE, March 19. /TASS/. Serbia’s progress towards European Union membership will depend on implementation of agreements reached during talks in North Macedonia’s Ohrid, the Serbian leader said early on Sunday.

"On Monday, we will invite all political parties represented in the parliament for consultations, and will discuss whether we should put forward a joint document or not. There is more tough work for us to do," Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said after the 12-hour EU-mediated talks with the prime minister of the unrecognized Kosovo republic, Albin Kurti.

"If we want to remain <…> on the European path, our progress will be assessed in terms of what we will do to implement what I announced earlier tonight," Vucic said.