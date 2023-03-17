Senior Armenian MP lauds role of Russian peacekeepers in overcoming crisis in Karabakh

YEREVAN, March 17. /TASS/. The deputy speaker of Armenia’s parliament, Akop Arshakyan, has lauded the role of Russian peacekeepers in overcoming the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh stemming from Azerbaijan’s blocking of the Lachin corridor.

"Arshakyan emphasized the role of the Russian peacekeeping mission in maintaining peace and security in the region and in overcoming the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh (the Armenian name for the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic - TASS)," the press service of the Armenian parliament quoted Arshakyan, who is also a co-chair of the Armenian-Russian Inter-Parliamentary Commission, as saying at a session of the commission.

The deputy speaker also stressed that Yerevan and Moscow are continuing to develop a political dialogue and invigorate cooperation in various areas. "The constructive parliamentary dialogue plays a significant role in strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries, both in the bilateral format and within international parliamentary formats," he added.

According to the press service, Yury Vorobyov, the commission’s Russian co-chair and deputy speaker of Russia’s Federation Council, or upper house of parliament, stressed that Armenia is "Russia’s traditional strategic partner." "Close cooperation between the lawmakers is especially needed in a period of global changes in international relations," he said, adding that cooperation between Armenia and Russia helps enhance stability and security in the South Caucasus. He also noted the role of the Russian peacekeepers in ensuring peace in the region and unblocking the Lachin corridor," it said.