China, Turkmenistan lift ties to comprehensive strategic partnership

BEIJING, January 6. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Turkmen counterpart Serdar Berdimuhamedov on Friday announced the upgrading of relations between the two countries to a comprehensive strategic partnership level, China Central Television reported.

According to its information, the decision was made during talks held at Beijing's Great Hall of the People (parliament). The leaders of the two countries announced that the China-Turkmenistan relations have been levelled up to a comprehensive strategic partnership.