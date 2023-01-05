UN Secretary-General always welcomes cessation of hostilities — UN on Russian ceasefire

THE UNITED NATIONS, January 5. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres always welcomes a ceasefire, Spokesperson for the UN Secretary General Stephane Dujarric said at a briefing on Thursday commenting on Russia’s decision to declare a Christmas ceasefire in the zone of the special military operation.

"The possibility of this holy period perspective, with a cessation of all hostilities, is always welcomed by the Secretary-General," the spokesperson said.

On Thursday, the Russian leader instructed to declare a ceasefire along the entire line of combat engagement in the zone of the special military operation from 12:00 on January 6 until 24:00 on January 7. Additionally, he urged the Ukrainian side to introduce a ceasefire so that civilians may attend Christmas services. Later, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu ordered a 36-hour ceasefire beginning at 12:00 on January 6.