Russia says talks continue with Azerbaijan, Armenia to resume traffic in Lachin corridor

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The command of the Russian peacekeepers continues to hold talks to resume traffic on the road between Stepanakert and Goris, known as the Lachin corridor, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"The command of the Russian peacekeepers continues a negotiation process with the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides to resume unhindered traffic of motor vehicles on the Stepanakert-Goris road," the statement said.

The ministry said no provocations had been registered in the area of responsibility of the peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh over the past day.